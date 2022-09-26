Thailand’s NBTC to issue ruling on DTAC-True merger plan

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is expected to rule on the planned merger between True and DTAC at the beginning of October.

Pol Col Prawet Moonpramook, secretary to NBTC board’s chairman, disclosed that the NBTC will consider the merger plan between True and DTAC on October 12. The NBTC is currently compiling all relevant information on the proposed merger for submission to the board for consideration.







If the merger is successfully completed, the new entity will have a 52% market share compared to 44% held by Advanced Info Services (AIS).

NBTC Acting Secretary-General Trairat Viriyasirikul has meanwhile denied allegations that he was involved in leaking a report about a Council of State judgment on the NBTC’s ability to decide on the proposed merger. The statement was issued after the Thailand Consumer Council (TCC) threatened legal action against the acting secretary-general over the leaked report.







The TTC also warned that if the NBTC board approves the merger, it will take the case to the Administrative Court, saying the merger will result in unfair competition and market dominance that will impact consumers. It proposed that the NBTC hold a public hearing to assess public opinion on the merger plan before reaching a decision. (NNT)

































