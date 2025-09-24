Thailand’s MFA prepares to address Cambodian border issue at UN General Assembly

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced it is preparing for the possibility that Cambodia could raise the Thai–Cambodian border issue during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The High-Level Week provides world leaders and senior officials with a platform to share their perspectives on global challenges.



MFA Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said the gathering provides Thailand with an opportunity to engage directly with UN representatives and member states. This year, the Thai delegation plans to address the connection between human rights cooperation and development. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to head the delegation, with confirmation pending a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.



Nikorndej said Thailand has prepared detailed information and rebuttal points in case Cambodia attempts to insert the border dispute into the agenda. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister attend in person, Thailand will be ready to exercise its right of reply at the highest level.

Should the Prime Minister not attend, the MFA Spokesperson affirmed that Thailand will still maintain its presence at UNGA with representatives at a lower level to ensure the country can respond if the issue arises. (NNT)



































