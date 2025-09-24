Royal Thai Army issues public guidelines amid tensions on Cambodian border

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has issued new guidelines for public cooperation as tensions continue along the Thai–Cambodian border. Military officials have reported repeated ceasefire violations by Cambodian forces, including troop movements, the use of landmines, drone surveillance, and other actions seen as provocations.



To ensure operations are carried out safely, the Army has outlined three key measures. First, individuals wishing to deliver supplies or visit military personnel must coordinate with units in advance and limit such activities to areas specifically designated for public access.

Second, the Army stated that civilians and outside agencies are not permitted to enter deployment zones along the border without prior approval from the Royal Thai Army Operations Center. Access will only be granted in cases where it is deemed absolutely necessary.



Third, the RTA urged the public and organizations to avoid publishing or sharing sensitive information related to military operations. This includes photographs, maps of troop positions, and any data that could compromise security in the border areas.

Army officials said the cooperation of the public is essential in supporting ongoing efforts to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and to ensure that security operations can be carried out effectively and with the highest regard for safety. (NNT)



































