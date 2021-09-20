Thailand’s Koh Phayam Island to be included in ‘Andaman Sandbox’ program

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has revealed that Koh Phayam in Ranong province will be included in the ‘Andaman Sandbox’ scheme, after Phang Nga and Krabi provinces, under expansion of the “Phuket Sandbox” program.







Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said Phayam is appropriate as the island will require just a few thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, it is still a matter of accelerating the process, as only a few hundred of 31,000 foreign tourists under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme are travelling to Phang Nga and Krabi after the completion of their 7-day mandatory stay on Phuket.



He said the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ program marks the beginning of the country’s reopening. Meanwhile, the potential opening of Bangkok on October 15th will require consideration from all parties, as there will be more discussions on the proper measures.







Mr. Jurin added that reopening of other provinces must be done jointly by the government and the related officials. The readiness and suitability of each area are the main factors, while the economy and the pandemic situations need to be well-taken care in a balanced way. (NNT)



























