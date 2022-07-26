Thailand’s innovation – ‘Magik Growth Bag’ to boost durian production and exports

‘Magik Growth Bag’ or a nonwoven durian wrapping bag is a research innovation developed by The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to prevent pests and solve farmers’ use of chemical pesticides.

Recently, NSTDA has been conducting research and development, as well as adopting new technology to test the efficiency of durian production in order to increase the value of the fruit. It has assigned a textile research team from the Advanced Polymer Technology Research Group, National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), to work with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in developing a mixture of polymer compound and nonwoven forming technology, so that the nonwoven material will have the property of allowing water and air to pass through it easily. The material will also be able to select the area of light that is appropriate for the photoreceptor cells on the fruit’s surface.







With this development, ‘Magik Growth bags’ is found to be able to create important substances in the fruit, such as starch, sugar, and various antioxidants.

This innovation is expected to contribute significantly to Thailand’s durian production and exports. It is also in line with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model, which focuses on keeping a balance between the promotion of economic growth and the protection of nature and the environment to safeguard both the ecosystem and human security. (PRD)

































