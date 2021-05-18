Thailand’s fresh fruit export remains promising this year

The International Trade Promotion Department expects Thailand’s fresh fruit export prospects to remain promising this year, as global demand for Thai fruit is strong, especially in China, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Department Director-General Somdet Susomboon said fresh fruit shipments could grow by as much as 17% this year, to 122 billion baht. China is expected be the largest export market, accounting for 70%, followed by Vietnam (12%), Hong Kong (10%) and others (8%).







He said the department is promoting fresh fruit exports, in line with the policies of the Ministries of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Commerce. This is a marketing-led strategy, exploring international markets through the country’s commercial affairs officials and directors of Thai Trade Centers abroad.

The department also organizes fruit export stimulus projects and activities throughout the year. The activities include online business matching, for fresh and processed fruit exporters and foreign importers, as well as “Thai Fruit Golden Month” fairs held in key provinces in China. (NNT)

















































