Thailand restricts splashing water to specified venues during Songkran holiday

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) asked for cooperation from festival goers to refrain from splashing water and using powder and foam in public places during the Songkran Thai New Year holiday, said Apisamai Srirangson, CCSA spokeswoman.

She said during the CCSA meeting on Thursday, the Culture Ministry asked for cooperation from the organizers of the events to hold the activities under the public health measures. Alcohol sales are banned in public places including at festival venues.



CCSA permitted activities related to the Songkran festival but they must be organized at specified venues. Participants can splash water, traditionally pour fragrant water on senior citizens and Buddha images and join cultural performances and activities. They must comply with COVID Free Setting measures.







The Public Health Ministry asked people to avoid eating together in closed space. They must strictly follow disease control measures, imposed by each province when they watch cultural performances or processions. (TNA)

































