Thailand’s exports in June grow at highest rate for 11 years

The Commerce Ministry reports that exports in June grew at the highest rate for 11 years, as global demand increased, and that this trend is expected to continue.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit said exports rose by a stronger than expected 43.82% in June, compared to a year earlier, beating the forecast rise of 39% in a Reuters poll, and against May’s 41.6% increase.







He said exports will continue to drive the economy in the second half of the year, but there may be obstacles that need to be tackled by the public and private sectors, citing factory closures and labor shortages, caused by the outbreak, as being among the negative factors.



Mr Jurin added that the Commerce Ministry will seek government support, including more vaccinations, for the manufacturing sector, to maintain export orders and to meet global demand. Exports have been the only bright spot as the Thai economy struggles with its worst coronavirus outbreak to date and the collapse of tourism. (NNT)



















