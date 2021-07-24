Thailand prioritizes health safety of elderly

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has adjusted its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, focusing on vaccinating the elderly and patients any of with seven high-risk diseases.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said that most of the COVID-19 vaccine stock will be provided to elderly people, to reduce the severity of the illness and risk of death.







He said Thailand’s elderly population is over 13 million, with 1.8 million in Bangkok and 11.8 million in other provinces. Over 10% of the elderly have already been vaccinated, while older people in Bangkok need to be inoculated quickly.







According to the DDC, as of 14 July there had been 2,840 deaths from COVID-19 in the present outbreak, 90%, or 2,556 of whom were patients with underlying diseases or other risk factors, such as obesity, pregnancy or senility. (NNT)



















