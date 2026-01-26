Thailand’s exports hit record $339.6 billion in 2025 despite trade deficit

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (TPSO), Ministry of Commerce, reported that Thailand’s exports in 2025 grew by 12.9 percent, reaching a record 339.64 billion US dollars, or approximately 11.14 trillion baht.

According to TPSO, Thailand’s total imports in 2025 reached 344.94 billion US dollars, an increase of 12.9 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of 5.31 billion US dollars.







In December 2025, exports totaled 28.93 billion US dollars, or 931.30 billion baht, marking the 18th consecutive month of growth at 16.8 percent. Growth was driven mainly by electronics and electrical appliances, reflecting global technology upgrades and increased demand for artificial intelligence. In contrast, agricultural exports continued to decline due to natural disasters and heightened global competition.



For 2026, TPSO expects export growth to slow due to external challenges, including possible US tariffs, rising geopolitical tensions, and appreciation of the Thai baht. However, continued demand for technology and AI-related products, food security needs, growth in emerging markets, and new free trade agreements are expected to support exports.

TPSO stated it will continue to monitor global trade developments and implement measures to strengthen long-term confidence among Thai exporters. (NNT)



































