PM Anutin dismisses border tension rumors, confirms situation stable

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul addressed security questions ahead of the upcoming election. He stated that he receives regular briefings from General Chaiphruek Duangpraphat, the Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army, and that he will conduct an official inspection of the border area in Sa Kaeo Province.

The Prime Minister clarified that the visit is not politically motivated but is part of routine oversight. He noted that he had not previously visited areas under the 1st Army Region in Sa Kaeo. The visit aims to ensure the situation remains under control and that security operations are properly conducted.







He stated that reports from the Army Chief of Staff confirm excavation work in certain areas is far from the border and unrelated to military tension. Both sides have communicated to ensure operations do not cause concern or misunderstanding about military preparations. The Army has confirmed that the situation does not match media rumors or speculation, and that conditions remain normal with both sides continuing routine duties.

When asked about reports suggesting Cambodian troops had moved close to the Thai border, the Prime Minister said that no such movements have been reported by the Thai military.





Regarding public concern about the possibility of renewed clashes, the Prime Minister reassured citizens that the government has implemented measures to maintain order. He commended the armed forces for their vigilance and presence along the border, which ensures public readiness and security.

He added that Thailand has communicated its current approach to international partners and stated that no developments pose a threat to public safety. He reassured citizens that the situation remains stable and safe. (NNT)



































