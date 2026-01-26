Mourners continue to pay respects to Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall

BANGKOK, Thailand – People from across Thailand continue to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, Grand Palace, with a total of 574,473 mourners having attended as of January 25. Authorities reported that all proceedings have been conducted smoothly and with due reverence.







Thaiwut Khankaew, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), reported that 8,712 people attended on January 25. The BMA has coordinated with relevant agencies to facilitate public access and provide services including traffic management, emergency medical care, sanitation, security, and information support. Service points and waiting areas are organized along entry and exit routes, with staff and volunteers available to assist.

BMA also operates a free hotline, 1818, to provide information on routes, visiting times, and donations. Additional services include food and drinking water, restrooms, wheelchairs and golf carts for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and a clothing loan service to ensure mourners have appropriate attire.



The Royal Household Bureau also announced the schedule for the Prince Mahidol Award Ceremony 2025 on January 28, 2026. Admission tickets to the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be available from 8.30 A.M. to 12 P.M. Public access to pay respects at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall will be open from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M., with screening points closing at 1 P.M.



































