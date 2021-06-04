Thailand’s exports expected to rise by 10%-15% this year

The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) expects Thailand’s exports to rise by 10%-15% this year, following an export boom in April.

TNSC president Chaichan Chareonsuk said export prospects have improved, due to the global economic recovery, economic growth in major trading partners and healthy export demand for industrial products, such as automobiles, electrical appliances, equipment and parts and oil-related products.







He said, more importantly, vaccination rates keep climbing across much of the world, and urged the government to speed up inoculations among workers in the logistics and manufacturing sectors, especially those working at ports, airports or vulnerable gateways to the country.





Mr. Chaichan added that the government also needs to manage appropriate freight rates and supply labor to the manufacturing sector, as well as expedite its efforts to lower import costs for raw materials, such as steel, and limit logistics costs for raw material imports and exports. (NNT)



















