Devotees flock to Sanam Luang in Bangkok for Sacred Buddha Relic veneration

BANGKOK, Thailand – Buddhist devotees and the public continue to arrive at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok to pay homage to the Sacred Buddha Relic. The event, running until February 14, 2025, offers faithful Thais and visitors a rare opportunity to venerate the sacred artifact from Lingguang Temple in China. The venue is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily ceremonies include prayer sessions from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again at 4 p.m., led by 10 monks. On Buddhist Holy Days, the morning session also features special Dhamma teachings, providing attendees with spiritual insights as part of the sacred observances.







Visitors are provided with complimentary postcards and drinking water. Free shuttle bus services, operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, run from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. along two main routes to Sanam Luang, ensuring convenience for those traveling to the event to gain merit and blessings.

To maintain the sanctity of the event and reduce waste, the public is kindly requested not to bring flower offerings to the venue. Complimentary flowers are available onsite for worship, helping to preserve the environment and manage the overwhelming volume of discarded flowers generated each day. (NNT)



































