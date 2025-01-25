Thailand’s draft clean air act nears completion, set for parliamentary review in February

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is nearing completion of its review of the draft Clean Air Act, with 85% of the process finalized. Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, Chair of the Special Commission for the Consideration of the Draft Clean Air Act, confirmed that consultations over the past year involved stakeholders from the private sector, academia, expert groups, and affected communities. While most sections have been resolved, some key issues, including economic tools and provincial committee responsibilities, remain under discussion and will require voting.







A primary concern yet to be settled is whether the legislation will include economic tools, such as the establishment of a clean air fund. Discussions are ongoing about the fund’s management structure and the agency responsible for oversight. Another unresolved matter concerns the role of provincial committees, particularly their authority and specific responsibilities in implementing the legislation.

Public feedback from consultations and parliamentary debates has been integrated into the draft to address practical concerns and enhance its implementation. The government is also working to refine the bill to ensure it effectively tackles air pollution while balancing budgetary and administrative requirements.



If the review progresses smoothly, the Clean Air Bill could be submitted to Parliament for its second and third readings as early as February. The urgency of Thailand’s current air quality challenges is expected to drive swift action on the legislation.

Once enacted, the Clean Air Act will provide a critical framework for improving air quality, protecting public health, and supporting sustainable environmental practices nationwide. (NNT)

































