Russian father detained for killing his young son in Phang Nga Sea after Thai wife divorce

PHANG NGA, Thailand – A Russian man has been arrested and remanded in custody on January 24 after allegedly throwing his 13-year-old son off a boat near the Surin Islands in Phang Nga, causing severe injuries from the boat’s propeller. The boy later died from his wounds. The father claimed to have lost his memory and could not recall his actions.

The incident occurred on January 23 at approximately 3:00 PM while the family was on a tourist boat returning from the Surin Islands. Artem, 45, a Russian national, allegedly walked over to his son, who was sitting some distance away on the boat. He then grabbed his son’s legs, lifted him up, and pushed him off the boat near the left side, close to the front. Artem followed by jumping into the water himself.







The boat’s captain immediately stopped to assist, but Artem resisted help and refused to leave the water. The crew members then managed to rescue the boy, finding severe injuries to his face and head, likely caused by the boat’s propeller. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the child succumbed to his injuries.

Police detained Artem for questioning at Kuraburi Police Station, where he gave inconsistent statements, claiming memory loss and a lack of awareness of his actions. However, further investigation revealed that Artem had family problems, including a divorce from his Thai wife, and that his son had expressed a desire to live with his mother.



Despite Artem’s claims of memory loss, witnesses and evidence have confirmed that he intentionally caused the death of his son. Fearing that he might flee the country, authorities have charged him with “intentional homicide” and brought him before the Takua Pa Provincial Court for detention. (TNA)

































