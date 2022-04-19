Thailand’s DIPROM launches SME assistance initiative

The Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) has debuted an initiative to provide assistance to SME operators facing financial difficulties stemming from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the DIPROM CARE policy, the department will provide short-term loans known as “DIPROM Pay”. The program offers borrowers loans of up to 5 million baht for no more than three years.



Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit expects the program to help alleviate the financial hardships of at least 30 SMEs. He said the department also supports a debt assistance program known as “DIPROM Financial Literacy”, which has so far helped about 1,200 entrepreneurs. Additionally, the initiative educates business owners on how to gain access to financial assistance from both the government and private sector.







According to the minister, the DIPROM CARE policy aims to address the issue in both short- and long-term. The DIPROM Pay initiative will provide liquidity in the short-term, while the DIPROM Financial Literacy program will protect SMEs from chronic debt in the long-term.

Those interested in attending online lectures under the DIPROM Financial Literacy program can find more information at the website https://learning.dip-sme-academy.com. (NNT)

































