Milli international performance highlights Thai soft power

Efforts to further promote Thailand through “soft power” are underway following a stunning performance by Thai rapper Danupa “Milli” Kanateerakul at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Milli’s sensational performance quickly gained traction on social media, driving up sales of mango sticky rice after she ate the signature dessert on the stage during her show.







Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that Thailand has a myriad of attractions, ranging from food to natural beauty. He added that his soft power policy must be supported and developed to draw more foreigners to the Kingdom.

Chai Nakhonchai, Director-General of the Cultural Promotion Department (CPD), meanwhile remarked that “Milli” had contributed to Thailand’s soft power promotion on a worldwide level.







The CPD also intends to submit mango sticky rice to UNESCO as Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage.

Additionally, he said the term was included in the ’Thai Dish-covery’… New Thai Dish for the New Gen Project, which involves inviting young cooks to modify the appearance and design of various Thai traditional food items.

Milli’s performance also captivated the hearts of many Thais with her rap rhymes, which included facts about Thailand. (NNT)































