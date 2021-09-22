Thailand’s Dept. of Business Development (DBD) holds virtual expo for franchises

The Department of Business Development has launched a virtual event for franchises, connecting leading franchises to prospective investors in an attempt to promote economic activity in this 300-billion-baht business sector.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has launched the DBD Franchise Virtual Event, held in an online format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







This first-ever virtual event for franchises held by the DBD allows successful franchises to present their businesses in the online space for prospective investors, with 80 franchises participating this year, double the number present in conventional events in previous years.



The DBD hopes the event will help promote income distribution and create new business opportunities for entrepreneurs during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.







The virtual event is now open to interested persons and those seeking to invest in franchises at – www.dbdfranchiseexpo1.com, and www.dbdfranchiseexpo2.com websites. (NNT)



























