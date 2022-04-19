Thailand’s DDC says students to get Pfizer boosters at start of new term

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has confirmed that students will receive COVID-19 booster shots when schools resume next month.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, said students in grades 7-12 who do not have any underlying or chronic conditions will receive a Pfizer dose once the new term starts on May 15.



According to the director-general, the Pfizer vaccine has been deemed suitable for schoolchildren as it has a low risk of side effects. He added that the doses are ready for immediate use without needing to add saline water and can be stored for an additional 10 weeks at a temperature of between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.







Dr Opas noted that every dose administered to students contains 15 micrograms of medicine to minimize side effects. Students will receive their vaccinations through the school system, although those with chronic diseases who are homeschooled are advised to contact local hospitals for their booster shots.





According to the DDC, children who are obese or have serious health issues, such as diabetes or cardiovascular diseases, are required to receive their boosters at a hospital. Medical recommendations concerning how boosters should be administered to individuals in this group must be made on a case-by-case basis and with parental consent. (NNT)

































