Thailand’s current strict measures and lockdown are in discord with climbing new cases

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the government will not impose additional restrictions to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, even though the death toll and infection rate are increasing daily.

CCSA’s COVID Operations Center chief Gen. Nataphol Narkpanich said on Friday that existing measures are adequate to handle the situation. There will be no need for more restrictions because the government does not want to increase the burden on the people.







He said the CCSA is in close contact with the Public Health Ministry on how best to handle the rapid spread of the disease, adding that speeding up the rate of vaccinations and strict enforcement of the existing regulations, for both people and businesses, are needed.







Meanwhile, Gen Nataphol admitted that he is worried about the figures, which continue to climb throughout the country. There were 6,087 new infections reported on Friday, up from 5,533 on Thursday and 4,786 on Wednesday. The daily number of fatalities has also reached new highs on three consecutive days, from 53 on Wednesday to 57 on Thursday and 61 on Friday. (NNT)



















