Thailand’s CCSA to endorse downgrading COVID-19 disease tier

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to consider endorsing the reclassification of COVID-19 as an infectious disease under surveillance on Friday.

The matter is expected to be presented at the CCSA’s full panel meeting by the Ministry of Public Health, which has previously announced the downgrade, as per the National Communicable Disease Committee’s decision.







Gen Supoj Malaniyom, Secretary General of the National Security Council, said the CCSA may provide observations and recommendations on this matter, including scenarios for future developments, as the National Communicable Disease Committee has the full authority to adjust the disease tier.

The Thai government has been relaxing disease control restrictions, allowing the economy and the hard-hit tourism industry to recover.







Efforts have been made to improve access to treatments, with the necessary drugs now accessible through private hospitals and medical clinics. Officials are now considering expanding the drug supply to primary pharmacies in the future.

Despite the improved situation, the NSC chief said the Emergency Decree remains essential to controlling movements at borders.







Gen Supoj said the decision regarding the Emergency Decree will depend on the Ministry of Public Health’s proposal, while the proposal to extend nightclub closing time to as late as 4 am will not be added to the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry will let the CCSA decide whether to extend the Emergency Decree, noting that the law should not be viewed as a restriction to rights or freedom, but rather a disease control response that enables fast and effective treatments for patients. (NNT)

































