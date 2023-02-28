Thailand’s beautiful beaches and delicious food draw over 2 million international tourists in January

Thailand’s tourism industry has continued to thrive, with the kingdom welcoming over 2 million international tourists in January.
According to recent data, Thailand received a total of 2.14 million foreign visitors last month, which is a positive sign for the nation’s economy.

The majority of these tourists reportedly came from neighboring countries such as China, Malaysia and Laos. Thailand’s reputation as a travel destination with its unique culture, beautiful beaches and delicious food has made it a popular choice for tourists from around the world.



The Ministry of Tourism and Sports expressed satisfaction with these numbers, noting that it reflects the kingdom’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for tourists. The agency is now working to promote Thailand’s tourism industry further by highlighting the country’s diverse attractions and improving its infrastructure.

Tourism is a significant contributor to Thailand’s economy, accounting for around 11% of its GDP each year. The increase in international arrivals is a welcome development, particularly as the nation recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also reassured tourists that their safety is a top priority and that strict measures are in place to protect health and maintain security. (NNT)


