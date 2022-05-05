Thailand’s Ayutthaya among ‘50 Must-Visit Cities’ after reopening: Forbes Advisor

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is happy with Ayutthaya being included in a list of 50 cities worldwide that travelers should visit after the COVID-19 crisis.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that the prime minister was delighted with the Forbes Advisor website including Ayutthaya province in its list of 50 cities around the world that travelers should visit in the post-COVID-19 era.



The prime minister viewed that arrivals would be active in Thailand in the near future because the country was an interesting destination for international travelers thanks to its huge variety of tourist attractions and effective disease controls, the spokesman said.

Forbes Advisor described that Ayutthaya was the world’s greatest city in the 17th century, stood not far from Bangkok and was thus a proper destination for day trippers from the capital.







Besides, Ayutthaya is one of only eight Asian cities included in the list. The other Asian cities are Harbin of China, Bhutan, Assam of India, Lombok of Indonesia, Taipei of Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Doha of Qatar. (TNA)



































