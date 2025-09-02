Thailand’s 2nd Army Region Commander rules out coup, backs political process

BANGKOK, Thailand – Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, today reiterated that the military has no intention of staging a coup and will allow political mechanisms to handle government formation. Speaking at a briefing with Thammasat University students, Lt. Gen. Boonsin emphasized the importance of distinguishing between ideal scenarios and current realities, noting that while he hopes capable leaders will manage the country, political decisions must follow Thailand’s existing systems.



He highlighted that the military is a professional institution that respects civilian authorities and will refrain from interfering in political matters. The army chief stressed that military efforts will continue to focus on operational duties, including border security along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

On the topic of Thailand’s prime ministerial candidates, Lt. Gen. Boonsin noted that options are limited to a small circle of individuals and that the remaining three to four months should be used to allow the political process to unfold. He expressed confidence that there are capable politicians who can lead effectively, while the public continues to observe and evaluate them.







Lt. Gen. Boonsin also addressed questions regarding the new Minister of Defense, expressing support and confidence that any appointed official will manage the ministry responsibly. He reiterated that the army stands ready to carry out lawful directives while maintaining its professionalism and operational readiness.

He concluded by urging all Thais to contribute to a constructive political environment, emphasizing respect for differing opinions, national unity, and the need for collaboration during the transition period. (TNA)



































