Don Mueang, Bangkok gambling den owner jailed for 14 years and 129 months

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Don Mueang District Court has handed a total prison sentence of 14 years and 129 months to 69-year-old Amnuay, widely known as “Pa Nuay,” the owner of a notorious Don Mueang gambling den. The sentence covers six cases, including violations under Thailand’s gambling law and immigration regulations.



Pa Nuay was previously arrested at a noodle shop on Rama 4 Road following a raid on his gambling operation in Soi Songprapha 1 by the Department of Provincial Administration on 27 August. The raid uncovered illegal gambling activities and cases of sheltering foreign nationals without proper documentation.

According to court records, Pa Nuay admitted guilt in several cases, prompting reduced sentences for his confessions. The court clarified that for certain cases, the imprisonment shall not exceed 10 years. In addition, the court issued detention orders during the appeal process, as some of the sentences are final, making him ineligible for bail.







Officials from the Metropolitan Police and the Special Operations Unit 191 coordinated the arrests and ensured that Pa Nuay was transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison. Authorities emphasized that the lengthy sentence reflects the seriousness of repeated violations, signaling that gambling and harboring illegal foreign nationals will be met with strict enforcement. (TNA)



































