Thailand will scrap 007 and 008 international telephone call prefixes from June 1

National Telecom (NT) will scrap 007 and 008 international telephone call prefixes from June 1, leaving only 001 and 009 in service, in order to strengthen existing resources and management.

NT vice-president Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said the move is in line with synergy between TOT and CAT after the merger into NT since Jan 7, and can save at least 12 million baht a year in international circuit rental and related fees.



He added that the company will also run a discount promotion for international calls to 18 destinations with 009 prefix from May 1 to Sept 30. The 009 prefix comes with affordable international telephone service while 001 provides high voice quality service, chiefly targeting corporate customers. (NNT)



