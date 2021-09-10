Thailand will reopen Bangkok to foreign tourists on October 1

The government stated on Thursday that Bangkok, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai will reopen to foreign tourists on October 1st.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the second phase of reopening the country follows the success of tourism “sandbox” schemes in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani over the past two months.







He said Phuket “sandbox” tourists had spent an average of 60,000-70,000 baht per trip, bringing total tourism income to 1.634 billion baht, to help the recovery of the island’s economy.



According to Mr. Thanakorn, phase 3 of the plan will see another 21 provinces open in mid-October, and phase 4 will see 13 border provinces open in January next year, under travel-bubble agreements with neighboring countries. (NNT)



























