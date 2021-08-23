Thailand will procure 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year for children and booster shots

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has revealed that at least 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be procured for next year, for children and as booster shots.

Department of Disease Control Department (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said on Saturday that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the provision of 120 million doses of vaccines for next year from various producers, including 50 million from AstraZeneca and 50 million from Pfizer. The vaccines will be of various types including mRNA, viral vector and protein subunit.







He said the COVID-19 vaccines will mainly be used as a third shot boosters for those who have received two shots of Sinovac. They will also be available for children, as many studies have found that it is safe for them to be inoculated.



Dr. Opas said Thailand took delivery of 6 million doses of vaccines in June and 10 million each in July and August, in line with plans. The department has also been in talks with AstraZeneca for a larger monthly supply of the vaccine for the rest of the year and the company has agreed to supply 7.2 million doses in September. In the past two weeks, vaccinations have exceeded 500,000 on most weekdays. (NNT)























