Thailand will not deny entry to people fleeing violence in Myanmar

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand will not deny entry to people fleeing the violence in Myanmar, as the crackdown on protests against the Feb 1 military coup there continued.



He said the worsening situation in Myanmar was forcing civilians to flee to the Thai border and Thailand will not turn them away when they are in trouble.







The Prime Minister said the government would send them back when the situation across the border was deemed safe.







Thailand already hosts about 100,000 refugees from Myanmar at camps along the border, and more than a dozen people were allowed to cross into Mae Sam Lap on Tuesday to receive medical treatment. (NNT)













