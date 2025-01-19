Thailand welcomes the ceasefire and hostage deal in the Gaza Strip

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Gaza Strip on 15 January 2025.

Thailand commends Qatar, Egypt and the United States of America, for their pivotal role and continued efforts in mediating the conflicting parties towards the successful conclusion of the deal.







Thailand calls on all sides to fully implement the deal, as well as the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including Thai nationals.

At this critical juncture, Thailand hopes that the deal will pave the way towards peace and stability in the Middle East, and also reiterates our support for the two-State solution based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. (MFA)

































