Thailand-Saudi Milestone in Diplomacy – Historic first official ministerial visit strengthens relations

BANGKOK, Thailand – H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of his official visit to Thailand as guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Co-Chair of the First Saudi – Thai Coordination Council (STCC) Meeting, endorsing over 70 initiatives on 15 – 16 January.

His Highness also held bilateral discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and H.E. Mr. Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across all dimensions and expressed satisfaction with the significant progress achieved since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 2022, including a 25% increase in bilateral trade, investments totalling over USD 3.5 billion, and a sixfold increase in mutual tourist visits over the past three years, and the opening of the Board of Investment (BOI) Office in Riyadh in 2024.







Following the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness and the Saudi delegation, featuring a photo exhibition showcasing key milestones in Thai – Saudi bilateral relations since 2022.

The visit by His Highness marks a historic milestone as the first official bilateral visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (MFA)

































