Bangkok warns residents to stay vigilant against fire hazards

-Inspect electrical wiring, appliances, and devices for safe use.

-Use certified electrical equipment.

-Always switch off and unplug devices after use. Avoid overloading power strips.

-Ensure gas tanks, stoves, and related equipment are in good condition.

-Avoid burning trash or dry grass, especially near flammable materials.

-Create firebreaks around your home to prevent the spread of grass fires.

Report fires or emergencies via the 199 hotline, available 24/7.

A safety reminder from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. (BMA)

































