Thailand welcomes Saudi Business delegations

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Board of Trade of Thailand have welcomed Saudi business delegations during their visit to Thailand to attend meetings, conduct observation tours and participate in the Board of Trade of Thailand-organized Thai-Saudi Business Forum.

The Saudi group recently toured the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University and the Halal Standard Institute of Thailand. They were welcomed by Associate Professor Winai Dahlan, director of the Halal Science Center.







The center is regarded as the world’s first halal science agency, having experience in technology, research and halal innovations, as well as being a national and international halal certification agency.

TCC Chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the organization attaches great importance to the continued development and upgrade of food and processing standards. It also values the expansion of distribution channels to create opportunities for halal goods produced in Thailand to penetrate international markets, particularly in Middle Eastern nations with the highest purchasing power.



The TCC led a delegation of over 62 Thai entrepreneurs to exhibit food products at the Gulfood 2022 event in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, attracting a large number of Middle Eastern buyers and resulting in trade negotiations worth over 8 billion baht.

In addition, the Chamber of Commerce participated in the domestic trade event THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2022, which has a specific halal food zone. It was discovered that buyers from a number of Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Iran, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, have come to negotiate additional business.

Krayem S Alenezi, a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, said Saudi Arabia is interested in investing in Thailand’s agriculture sector, noting that the move will also help to promote Thai agricultural products in Middle Eastern markets.

The Thai Board of Trade hosted the Thai – Saudi Business Forum on July 6, with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit in attendance. (NNT)

































