The Department of Disease Control of Thailand (DDC) is advising people to be careful with what they eat this summer to avoid food poisoning and diarrhea.

DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong warns people not to consume certain foods to avoid food poisoning, as 915,289 food poisoning and diarrhea cases were reported during summer in 2020.

He said diners must ensure the food they are served is hot and clean, adding that ice cubes are also carriers of germs.