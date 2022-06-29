Thailand waives taxes on child car seats to promote safety, reduce family expenses

The Cabinet has endorsed waiving import taxes and customs duties on child car seats until the end of next year, in order to promote safety and reduce family expenses.

The waiver comes ahead of the September 4th enactment of the 13th Land Traffic Act, which requires that children be placed in car seats when riding in vehicles.







Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the waiver will take effect from the day it is announced in the government gazette to December 31, 2023, with the previous rates of import tax and customs duty to apply from January 1, 2024, onward. The move aims to reduce parents’ expenses while promoting safety through the use of car seats.





The 13th Land Traffic Act will take effect on September 4 this year. The bill stipulates that children aged 6 and under be placed in car seats when inside a vehicle and imposes a fine on violators.



Thanakorn said most child car seats on the market are imported, as there are few suppliers in Thailand due to previously low demand. He also said the Federation of Thai Industries expected domestic demand to increase due to the Land Traffic Act, which improves the outlook for Thai firms looking to invest in car seat manufacturers. (NNT)

































