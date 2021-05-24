Thailand waits for World Health Organization to certify vaccine of Sinovac

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it was waiting for an official document from the World Health Organization that certifies the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac and would use it to support its own certification.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, deputy spokesperson of CCSA, said the Public Health Ministry was following up developments related to the possibility of WHO certifying the Sinovac vaccine.







WHO already certified a vaccine produced by Sinopharm and will next deal with the vaccine of Sinovac. The Public Health Ministry is waiting for a written certificate as it is considering evidence that will back its own certification. CCSA will inform the public of a conclusion on the issue when it is reached, Dr Apisamai said.







Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was confident that AstraZeneca would deliver its vaccine on schedule because its contract stated clearly that if it was unable to deliver the vaccine that it produced in Thailand, it will procure its vaccine from other sources.

People should not be concerned and could rest assured that they would have COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation on June 7 as scheduled, he said. (TNA)























