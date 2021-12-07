Thailand waits for second possible Omicron infection confirmation results

One member of a group at high-risk of Omicron infection has tested positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting further test results.

According to Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha, a total of 17 people comprising hotel staff and airline personnel came into contact with the first confirmed Omicron case in Thailand, a US national who arrived from Spain.







1 of the 17 people who came into contact with the individual has since tested positive for COVID-19, with preliminary testing now underway. It is currently unknown whether the staffer in question carries the Omicron variant. It is also not yet known whether the infection was contracted from the first confirmed case or as the staffer was returning home to Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Results are expected within 3-4 days. (NNT)



























