Thailand, U.S. outline framework for Cobra Gold 2026 with over 30 partner nations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand and the United States have jointly outlined the framework for Cobra Gold 2026, with over 30 allied and partner countries from the Asia-Pacific region participating in the exercise.

Thailand’s Chief of Defense Forces General Ukris Boontanondha and United States Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill co-chaired a press briefing on Cobra Gold 2026 at the National Memorial Hall on January 26.

General Ukris emphasized that Cobra Gold is more than a combat exercise; it serves as a key regional security platform addressing challenges across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace. The exercise addresses a complex security environment, including cyber fraud, disinformation, and attacks on civilian infrastructure that affect military operations.







Cobra Gold 2026 will focus on strengthening joint operational readiness through diverse training, building trust and confidence via multinational cooperation, and supporting sustainable development by integrating humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The Chief of Defense Forces expressed confidence that the trust built through Cobra Gold will help the region address future crises, demonstrating that cooperation is stronger than conflict. He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to peace, sovereignty, and public security in support of regional stability.

Ambassador O’Neill noted that Cobra Gold 2026 is the 45th iteration of the exercise between Thailand and the United States and remains the largest multinational military exercise in Southeast Asia. He highlighted its continuity as evidence of the strong relationship between the two countries.

The Ambassador also noted that Cobra Gold 2026 coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence, with related activities throughout the year underscoring the enduring partnership between Thailand and the United States, as well as expanded cooperation with global partners. (NNT)



































