Royal Crematorium construction for Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother set to begin in February

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has provided an update on the construction of the Royal Crematorium and related structures for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

According to the Prime Minister, the government has tasked the Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture, with designing and constructing the Royal Crematorium and related structures in accordance with royal traditions and artistic standards. These designs aim to honor Her Majesty’s conduct and benevolence toward the Thai people. The project also includes restoring royal chariots and ceremonial vehicles, and designing sandalwood urns, caskets, and ceremonial offerings for the Royal Cremation Ceremony.







His Majesty the King has graciously granted royal approval for the construction plans as proposed by the government.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has delivered fragrant sandalwood to the Fine Arts Department for use in the urns and caskets, which are now in the detailed design and ornamentation stage. The royal reliquary urn will be crafted from gold, decorated with enamel and precious stones, and will feature an octagonal shape with a crown-shaped finial, in line with royal tradition.





His Majesty has also approved the creation of four types of ceremonial offerings for royal temples and religious institutions. These designs have received royal authorization, and construction is underway.

The Prime Minister stated that construction of the Royal Crematorium is scheduled to begin in February 2026 and is expected to be completed by October 2026. The government will then submit a formal report to His Majesty the King for royal consideration to determine the date of the Royal Cremation Ceremony. (NNT)



































