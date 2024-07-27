Thailand-U.S. discuss situation in Myanmar during conference in Vientiane

By Pattaya Mail
0
466
Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the long-standing alliance and strategic partnership.

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral discussion with the Honourable Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State during the 57th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Post Ministerial Conference (AMM/PMC) in Vientiane, Lao PDR on 27 July.

Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the long-standing alliance and strategic partnership. They welcomed the outcome of the 9th Thailand-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, hosted by Thailand in February 2024, where both countries agreed to advance cooperation in many areas such as trade, investment, public health, and people-to-people connectivity.

On this occasion, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situation in Myanmar. (MFA)


On this occasion, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situation in Myanmar.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR