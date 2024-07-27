Thailand-U.S. discuss situation in Myanmar during conference in Vientiane

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral discussion with the Honourable Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State during the 57th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Post Ministerial Conference (AMM/PMC) in Vientiane, Lao PDR on 27 July.

Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the long-standing alliance and strategic partnership. They welcomed the outcome of the 9th Thailand-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, hosted by Thailand in February 2024, where both countries agreed to advance cooperation in many areas such as trade, investment, public health, and people-to-people connectivity.

On this occasion, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situation in Myanmar. (MFA)









































