‘Thailand-New Zealand relations to Strategic Partnership’ work plan

H.E. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral discussion with The Right Honourable Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, to follow up on cooperation progress in various areas and the work plan to elevate Thailand-New Zealand relations to a Strategic Partnership by 2026 on the occasion of 70th Anniversary of the relations on 27 July.

On this occasion, both sides agreed to drive the positive momentum in Thailand-New Zealand relations, including by enhancing cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, especially in agriculture, education, and food security. (MFA)














































