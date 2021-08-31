Thailand trains 5,000 local health volunteers correct ways to use antigen test kits (ATKs)

Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is aiming to provide training to 5,000 local health volunteers and scientists nationwide in order to instruct the public on how to use antigen test kits (ATKs) correctly.

DMS Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said the department has started providing training to health volunteers and scientists working in Phitsanuloke province, under a project that will soon be expanded across the country.







He said the department is also working with the Federation of Thai Industries to train workers from 2,000 factories on how to use ATKs via an online platform. The training includes how to dispose of infected waste, read test results, how to coordinate with COVID-19 patients, conduct treatment plans and allocate ATKs.



Dr. Supakit said the DMS has implemented the “COVID-Free Setting” measure to encourage people to keep up their guard and arrange regular COVID-19 tests for employers. People considered at high risk of contracting the disease are to be tested with ATKs every three to five days, while those considered at low risk can test every seven days. (NNT)



























