Thailand tourism stays active in short-haul ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific Region markets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific Region, as well as the respective overseas offices in these markets, continue to promote Thailand’s new normal tourism with a series of activities for potential tourists and travel professionals.







Australia – The TAT Sydney Office, in cooperation with the TAT Buri Ram Office, has launched the ‘Hug Thailand Takeover’ initiative, promoting cultural attractions, floral parks, and world-class sport complexes. It also promoted travel packages in partnership with the ONYX Hospitality Group under the ‘Are you ready to book?’ campaign, starting from 21 January, 2021.

To leverage on the popularity of Thai food in Australia and New Zealand, the TAT Sydney Office is working with Chef Palisa Anderson of Chat Thai Restaurant to produce a 5-part food documentary for the SBS Channel, which has more 13 million viewers per month.





India – Thailand remains the top wedding and honeymoon destination in the India market. To reiterate the positive image of Thailand for potential wedding and honeymoon couples and travel professionals, the TAT’s offices in India continue to focus their activities on this lucrative segment.

-TAT Mumbai Office led eight Thai hotels to attend The World of Wedding (TWOW) Virtual Market from 23-25 October, 2020, to maintain the market awareness of Thailand as the leading wedding and honeymoon destination.

-TAT New Delhi organized a networking lunch for seven wedding planners in the city on 20 January, 2021. They are leading wedding planners who have been arranging trips and wedding events for many Indian couples over the years. The luncheon event was also attended by a representative from Thai Airways International New Delhi Office.

-In addition, TAT New Delhi and Mumbai Offices continue to work closely with bloggers and influencers in India inviting them to post existing photos and videos of their trips to Thailand on the TAT New Delhi Facebook page. The activity has so far attracted 110 entries generating more than 2.4 million impressions from their followers.





Indonesia – TAT Jakarta Office is maintaining its partnership with millennials by co-producing travel content with Indonesian bloggers and social influencers in Thailand.

Malaysia – TAT Kuala Lumpur Office organized a lucky draw activity for ‘selfie’ photos with Amazing Thailand banners on buses in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, for a chance to win Amazing Thailand luggage.

Singapore – TAT Singapore Office organized the ‘Happiness to Amazing Thailand’ lucky draw activity, from 1 November to 31 December, 2020, in partnership with Minor Food Singapore. The activity attracted 500,000 entries. It awarded the lucky winners on 21 January, 2021. See TAT Singapore Office awarded lucky winners of the Happiness to Amazing Thailand campaign.

Vietnam – TAT Ho Chi Minh Office has adjusted its Thailand promotional activities for millennials. It is working with Vietnamese vloggers in Thailand to promote the Thai lifestyle of eat, travel, and shopping in the current new normal situation.











