Thai pork vendor from Samut Songkhram main spreader of COVID-19 to 87 people

BANGKOK – COVID-19 infection in the cluster of a female pork vendor from Ampawa district of Samut Songkhram has covered at least 87 people, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.







Announcing the new COVID-19 cluster, CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said the female vendor was a native of Ampawa. She sourced pork from Ratchaburi province for sale at the Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Sakhon province. The woman recently visited many provinces.

From Jan 30 to Feb 4, officials found 87 infected people in the cluster. They were in many provinces including 22 in Samut Sakhon, 5 in Phetchaburi and 1 each in Bangkok, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi. Three other infected people were being investigated.





Over the past 24 hours, the country logged 186 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 23,557. The death toll remained unchanged at 79.

Of the 186 new cases, 141 were confirmed at hospitals and 35 found in communities. Ten other cases were quarantined arrivals. (TNA)











