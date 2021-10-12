Thailand to take anti-torture bills back to the House next month for ratification

The House’s special committee scrutinizing anti-torture and forced disappearance bills intends to return them to the House next month.

Pheu Thai MP for Nakhon Phanom Chavalit Wichayasut, as the chair of the committee, said the panel invited experts at the national level to share their opinions on the four anti-torture and forced disappearance bills and intended to finish its scrutiny of the bills within this month and send them back to the House next month.







“The society, media organizations and human rights groups pin their hope on the bills and want Thailand to have internationally recognized laws,” he said.

“The committee intends to make the bills complete so that they will comply with the respective international conventions that Thailand ratified,” Mr. Chavalit said. (TNA)





























