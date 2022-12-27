Thailand to tackle labor shortages in tourism and service industry

Permanent Labor Secretary Boonchob Suttamanaswong recently met with Jaruwan Ngamphisutpaisarn, Chairman of the Thai Retailers Association Human Resources Subcommittee and Marisa Sukosol Nunpukdee, President of the Thai Hotels Association, to discuss labor shortages that have impeded Thailand’s economic recovery. The ministry and both associations have agreed to work towards resolving the issue, as well as upgrading labor skills to meet the requirements of entrepreneurs.







Boonchob said the current labor shortage stems from the national reopening and easing of pandemic restrictions. The ministry’s Department of Employment has developed the “Thaimeengantum” platform, which provides vacant job positions and details to job seekers searching for suitable employment. Employers and establishments can also use job posting services that allow registered employers to post open positions and choose candidates from a pool of applicants.







Additionally, the Department of Skill Development has offered career training for Thai food entrepreneurs, Halal chefs, Thai massage and spa workers, bartenders, boat attendants, maintenance technicians and drivers to assist in the expansion of the tourism and service sectors. Courses focus on tourism and service industry training for regions such as Phuket, Chon Buri, Rayong, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Bangkok.







Jaruwan noted that a common approach to developing the “Thaimeengantum” platform allows the database to be integrated with important organizations such as the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Education and other establishments to enable wider access.

Marisa added that the meeting covered areas including connecting the new graduate student database with the job database to facilitate better communication between individuals and employers. She also stressed the importance of developing personnel in areas such as language, digital technology, marketing and revenue management. (NNT)























