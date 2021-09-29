Thailand to shorten quarantine period for foreign visitors next month

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved to cut the quarantine period to seven days for fully vaccinated visitors from Oct 1 onwards.

The CCSA approved that Thailand would reduce the quarantine period for foreign visitors from any country from 14 days to either 7 or 10 days depending on their conditions.







Seven-day-long quarantine will apply to the visitors who have certificates of their reception of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. They will have two RT-PCR tests, first when they arrive and then six or seven days afterwards.



Quarantine will be 10 days for the visitors by air and by water who do not have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. They will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and on day 8 or 9 after arrival.







However, the 14-day quarantine will continue for arrivals by land. They will undergo two RT-PCR tests upon arrival and on day 12 or 13 after arrival. (TNA)



























