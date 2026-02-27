Thunderstorms possible in Pattaya as hot days continue

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast unsettled weather for parts of eastern Thailand over the next 24 hours, with Pattaya likely to experience hot daytime conditions and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

According to the department, upper Thailand will see slightly less rainfall overall, but the lower Central region, the East — including Chonburi province — and parts of the Northeast may still face thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas. The weather pattern is being influenced by southwesterly and southerly winds bringing moisture into the region.







For Pattaya, residents and visitors can expect hot weather during the day, with temperatures likely reaching around 35–36°C, while nighttime lows may fall to about 24–25°C. There is roughly a 30% chance of thunderstorms, with brief heavy showers and isolated strong wind gusts possible.

Authorities are advising people to take precautions during storms, including avoiding open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards during periods of strong wind. Sudden downpours could also create slippery roads and minor localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, conditions at sea in the Gulf of Thailand are described as moderate, with waves averaging around 1 meter, rising above 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Boat operators and fishermen are urged to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through stormy areas.

In terms of air quality, dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand remains at low to moderate levels, helped by moderate ventilation and the possibility of scattered rainfall.

With Pattaya’s beaches and outdoor attractions remaining busy since January’s strong tourism recovery, visitors are encouraged to stay hydrated, apply sun protection during hot periods, and monitor local weather updates — especially if planning island trips or evening outdoor activities.







































































