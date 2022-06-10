Thailand to set 100 million baht budget to revitalize tourism

A budget of more than 100 million baht will be proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to the Center for Economic Situation Administration for approval in order to help revitalize Thailand’s tourism industry.

According to TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn, the proposed budget for fiscal 2023 aims to attract at least 10 million tourists, bringing the figure closer to TAT’s 2022 target. TAT’s target for this year is 7-10 million international tourists, which will be doubled to 20 million in 2023, and 25-30 million tourists with a total revenue of 3 trillion baht in 2024.







The TAT will work with airline operators to increase load factors for all flights and will launch marketing campaigns to attract more operators and their customers. The agency expected to reach agreements with airlines by August to increase international flights to Thailand.



The TAT governor also mentioned the possibility of inviting local businesses to participate in international trade shows and roadshows in order to attract more tourists from destinations such as the Middle East, Indonesia, and India. (NNT)

































